Delhi Waqf Imams demand immediate release of salaries, warn of protests

New Delhi, Dec 30 The All-India Imam Association on Monday escalated their demands for the release of pending salaries, warning of protests if their grievances remain unaddressed. A group of Imams gathered outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to press for their demands.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Mahfooz Rehman said, “We had come on Thursday and were assured we would get an appointment with Kejriwal on Saturday, but that meeting never materialised. This is now our third attempt. If we are not allowed to meet him today, we will stage a dharna (sit-in protest) and will not leave until our salaries are released.”

The Imams cited two key issues -- the overdue salaries and the lack of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Waqf Board.

“There has been no response from Kejriwal or his office. We are not here for politics, we have real concerns. Without a CEO, even if funds are released, we will not receive our salaries. The CEO’s immediate appointment is crucial,” Maulana Mahfooz Rehman added.

Gayyur Hassan, another Maulana, highlighted the severity of the situation. “We have not been paid for the last 17 months. Despite repeated visits and appeals, nothing has been resolved. We have now decided to initiate a protest,” he told IANS.

Mufti Narajul Haq Kasmi, who has served as an Imam under the Delhi Waqf Board since 1988, said, “If our demands are not addressed now, there will be no chance of resolution once the election notification is issued. Even with released funds, salaries cannot be disbursed without a functioning CEO. The appointment of a CEO is must.”

Several Imams said that their salary is too meagre, only Rs 18,000 and that, too, has not been paid for 17 months. They said they are facing a lot of difficulties due to non-payment of salaries.

Earlier, the group had met Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to discuss the issues, but no concrete solutions were offered.

As tensions rise, the Imams have made it clear that they are prepared to intensify their protests if their demands are not met promptly.

