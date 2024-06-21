Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi To Begin 'Pani Satyagraha' at Noon in Bhogal

Delhi Water Minister Atishi will commence an indefinite hunger strike at noon in Bhogal, South Delhi, to demand the allocation of 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.

"I will start 'Pani Satyagraha' from today. I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana," she said on X.

दिल्ली में पानी की कमी बरकरार है। आज भी 28 लाख दिल्ली वालों को पानी नहीं मिल रहा। हर संभव प्रयास के बाद भी हरियाणा सरकार दिल्ली को पूरा पानी नहीं दे रही।



महात्मा गांधी ने सिखाया है कि अगर अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष करना हो, तो सत्याग्रह का रास्ता अपनाना होगा। आज से ‘पानी… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 21, 2024

In a post on X, Minister Atishi expressed that despite numerous efforts, the Haryana government has not been releasing Delhi's full share of water. Prior to beginning her indefinite fast, she will visit Rajghat at 11 am to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, stating that his principle of 'Satyagraha' should be adopted to combat injustice.

The minister previously claimed that for the past two weeks, Haryana has been releasing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi than its allocated share of 613 MGD, affecting 2.8 million residents. Amid an unprecedented heatwave, the water demand in Delhi has surged.

