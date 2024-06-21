Arvind Kejriwal Bail: ED Challenges Bail Granted to Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court, contesting the trial court's decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. The ED's lawyers will soon present the matter before the vacation bench for an urgent hearing.On Thursday, the trial court granted bail to Kejriwal, with Vacation Judge Niyay Bindu ordering his release on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh. Despite the ED's request to delay Kejriwal's release by 48 hours, the court denied the stay.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, accused of being part of a conspiracy to create intentional loopholes in the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22, benefiting certain liquor sellers. The ED claims that kickbacks from liquor sellers were used to fund the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) electoral campaign in Goa, holding Kejriwal, the party's National Convenor, both personally and vicariously liable for money laundering. Kejriwal has refuted the allegations, accusing the ED of extortion. Other AAP leaders involved in the case include former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh. While Singh is currently out on bail, Sisodia remains in jail.