Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Writes to PM Modi, Threatens Indefinite Strike From June 21

Delhi's Water Minister Atishi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis in the national capital, highlighting the urgency of the issue. She has conveyed a warning of a potential indefinite strike starting June 21 if the matter remains unresolved in the next few days.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi highlighted that Delhi is currently facing a severe water crisis due to Haryana's refusal to release the allocated water supply to the capital.

"Yesterday, Haryana released 513 MGD of water to Delhi as against 613 MGD. One MGD of water is for 28,500 people. This means that water was not released for over 28 lakh people," she added.

Also Read| Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Checks PM Modi's Finger for Ink Mark During Nalanda University Campus Inauguration (Watch Video).

The minister pointed out that residents are not just contending with sweltering heatwaves but also confronting a scarcity of water.

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis requesting him to resolve the issue. If the crisis is not solved within two days, I will go on an indefinite strike from June 21," she said.

Atishi mentioned that they have sent several letters to the Haryana government in an effort to resolve the issue.