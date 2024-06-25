Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi’s Indefinite Hunger Strike Ended After Hospitalisation, Says Sanjay Singh

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has ended her indefinite hunger strike, as announced by AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday. This decision came shortly after Atishi was hospitalised and admitted to the ICU earlier in the day.

"Delhi Water Minister Atishi had been on an indefinite fast for the past five days, demanding only one thing: that Delhi receive its rightful share of water as per the agreement with the Haryana government," stated Singh.

Indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Water Minister Atishi has ended after her hospitalisation: AAP MP Sanjay Singh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2024

"After the elections, Delhi was receiving 100 MGD less water. She talked to Haryana's BJP government, discussed the issue with Delhi L-G, and even wrote a letter to the PM. However, no one listened to her," Singh added.

Also Read| Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi’s Blood Sugar Drops to 36 Due to Hunger Strike, Claims Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Delhi Minister Atishi was hospitalized after her health deteriorated during an indefinite hunger strike protesting the Haryana government's withholding of 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, exacerbating a water crisis in the national capital. Atishi was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi early Tuesday morning, marking the fifth day of her hunger strike. She said that Haryana's refusal to release Delhi's allocated water share was the cause of her protest.

