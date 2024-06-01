Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court To Hear on Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction to Haryana To Release Surplus Water

Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on June 3 a Delhi government plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis in the National Capital. According to the apex court's cause list, a vacation bench of Justices PK Mishra and KV Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter on Monday.

The plea filed by Delhi’s Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi has made the Centre, the BJP-governed Haryana and the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition, saying that access to water is essential for survival and one of the basic human rights.

“Access to water is one of the basic human rights of an individual. Not only is water essential for sustenance, but access to water also forms an essential component of the guarantee of dignity and a quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the plea said.

“The current water crisis, which may only get worse given peak summers and ongoing water shortage, violates the right to a dignified and quality life of the people of the NCT of Delhi, who are unable to access even adequate clean drinking water,” it added.