Delhi Water Cut: No Water Supply for 16 Hours in Parts of North Delhi Due to Maintenance Work

There will be no water supply for 16 hours in parts of north Delhi on Tuesday, September 10 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said. According to a statement issued on Monday, the affected areas include Gopalpur, DDA SFS Flat Mukherjee Nagar, Gujranwala Town, Police Station Azadpur, JJ cluster in Azadpur Mandi, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Lawrence Road, Punjabi Bagh and adjoining areas.

“A shutdown for 16 hours with effect from 8 pm on September 10 has been approved by the competent authority for repairing of 1500 mm dia Punjabi Bagh main at Indra Vihar park emanating from Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP),” the statement said.

Due to the repair work, water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it said. According to the statement, water tankers shall be available on demand from the DJB help line or the central control room.