Delhi Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Shut Down for 12-Hours in These Areas on October 25; Check Details

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 12-hour water supply disruption in several areas of the national capital on Friday due to maintenance work. According to PTI, the affected areas include Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, MES, and the command area of the Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR), as well as HMP Colony.

The water supply cut on October 25 is due to interconnection work on a newly laid loop line near Rajouri Garden Metro Station, Pillar No. 415. As a result, water supply will be unavailable or available at low pressure from 10 am to 10 pm on October 25.

According to the DJB, the affected areas include Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, Govindpuri, GB Pant Polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, GK North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Srinivaspuri, GK South, Chhatarpur, parts of NDMC, and their adjoining areas.

The DJB has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously. In a statement, the DJB noted, "Due to interconnection work on a newly laid loop line in the 800 mm diameter Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station, Pillar No. 415, the water supply in the following areas will be unavailable or available at low pressure on October 25 for 12 hours, from 10 am to 10 pm." Water tankers will be provided upon request, and residents can reach out to the DJB helpline or the central control room on Friday. The ongoing maintenance work, which began in early September, has resulted in periodic water supply disruptions across the city.