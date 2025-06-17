Delhi Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Heavy Rain Trigger Red Alert Across NCR

A red alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions, warning residents of severe weather conditions including hailstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–70 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged people to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure loose objects to minimize damage from strong winds. The alert affects key areas such as Jaffarpur, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. According to forecasts, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to persist in several regions over the next two hours, potentially impacting traffic and day-to-day activities.

Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with overcast skies prevailing. On Monday, parts of the capital recorded trace rainfall as the southwest monsoon continues its advance toward northwest India. In its Tuesday bulletin, the IMD reported that the monsoon has further progressed into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, with favorable conditions for continued movement into Rajasthan, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.Typically, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27, but this year it is advancing ahead of schedule, raising hopes for an early monsoon onset in the capital.

