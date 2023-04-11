Delhi: Woman dead, son injured as fire breaks out in building

New Delhi, April 11 A 78-year-old woman died while her son was injured after a fire broke out at their home in west Delhi's Mansarovar Garden area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a fire at a house was received at 1 a.m. at the Kirti Nagar police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The fire was on the second floor of the building in the Mansarovar Garden area. One woman and one man were found unconscious. The woman was identified as Mahender Kaur and the man was identified as her son Surender Pal (49)," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Akshat Kaushal.

"Both were immediately shifted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital where doctor declared Mahender Kaur as brought dead. Surender Pal was further shifted to RML Hospital and he is still unconscious," the official added.

"The crime team and FSL team was called to the spot. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained," said the official, adding that suitable legal action is being taken.

