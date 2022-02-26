Delhi: Woman held with drugs worth Rs 60 lakhs

New Delhi, Feb 26 A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Delhi Police for supplying approximately 60 gms of Heroin worth Rs 60 lakh in the international market, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sunita, a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, was nabbed by the staff of CAIFAN (Cell Against Illegal Foreigner And Narcotics).

According to the police, the accused woman was recently active in Uttam Nagar, Mohan Garden and West Delhi - the areas having dense population of foriegn nationals.

Furnishing the details, DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that for the past few days, information was being received through reliable sources that some local peddlers are being involved in the supply and distribution of drugs in the area.

On February 23, Wednesday, a tip-off was received that a woman named Sunita is indulged in supply of contrabands to her potential customers. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and apprehended her.

"On search, 60.87 gm fine quality contraband, suspected to be Heroin, parcelled in white polythene packets was found concealed in a Red colour ladies bag in her hand," the DCP said.

After this the police registered a case under section 21 of the NDPS act at Uttam Nagar Police Station and arrested the accused woman.

Choudhary further informed that more arrests and further recoveries are likely in the matter. Further investigation is in progress, he added.

