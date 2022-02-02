Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' quality, AQI docks at 343

The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 343, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 176 in the 'very poor' and 280 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

The SAFAR in its bulletin predicted rainfall on February 3 and 4, with a gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to 'lower end of Very Poor' or 'Poor' through wet deposition and strong dispersion.

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' air quality and likely to be the same for the next 2 days (1st and 2nd) as the prevailing weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly. On 3rd and 4th, rainfall is likely to occur with a gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to 'lower end of Very Poor' or 'Poor' through wet deposition and strong dispersion," it said.

It further said that from February 5 onwards the air quality will gradually degrade as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation.

The bulletin advised all people belonging to sensitive groups to avoid all physical outdoor activities.

"Avoid all Physical activity outdoor and move activities indoors. If asthematics, keep relief medicine handy," it read.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida and Gurugram also remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 313 and 358 respectively.

As per the government data, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius at 8 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor