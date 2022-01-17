Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital improved to 'poor' from the 'very poor' category on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 262, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, with the AQI at 323, the air quality in Noida remains in the 'very poor' category.

The air quality in Gurugram is in the 'poor' category with AQI at 201.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

( With inputs from ANI )

