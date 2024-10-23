Delhi's AQI Deteriorates to 354, Smog Blankets Major Areas Ahead of Diwali

Thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 354 remaining in the "very poor". The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking stage two of the anti-pollution plan GRAP. As per real time air quality data provided by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) the air quality with AQI at 354 was recorded around 7 am.

"The pollution has increased more in the last two days. We also have to miss our morning walks sometimes... The issues related to breathing have become common... It is necessary to stop this and precautionary measures need to be taken before the diseases increase... The stubble burning is the reason, there is also vehicular pollution... The situation will further deteriorate after Diwali.," said a local at Lodhi Road. Smog was seen in several parts of the national capital including India Gate, Atrocity, Lodhi Road, AIIMS, and Akshardham Temple.

Describing the problems faced due to the poor air quality, Dharmraj, a regular cyclist on Kartavya Path, said, "We come here for cycling daily. But we are now facing some problems because of the pollution. Today, the throat is hurting, there is irritation in the eyes. The chest is also feeling uneasy... All the leaders and the politicians have to look at this problem. They have to come up with a solution." Another resident of Delhi's ITO area, Prasad, said, " There is a lot of pollution before Diwali. The people of Delhi are facing a lot of problems due to the pollution. The government should take adequate measures; they should use water cannons. The on-ground solution is required."

"As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/meteorological conditions and air quality provided by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi remaining in the 'very poor' category (AQI 301-400) in the coming days due to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions," according to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change release. The Sub-Committee of the CAQM decided that all actions under Stage II of the GRAP for 'very poor' air quality be implemented by concerned agencies in the NCR. This is to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

With Stage II of GRAP now in force, an 11-point action plan is being implemented across the NCR. The plan includes mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads, intensified inspections at construction and demolition sites, and proper disposal of collected dust at designated sites. The CAQM has urged citizens to use public transport, minimize the use of personal vehicles, and regularly replace air filters in their vehicles. Citizens are also advised to avoid dust-generating activities and open burning of solid waste and biomass. The AQI of Delhi on Tuesday hovered around 300 throughout the day, as per CAQM data.