Delhi’s AQI remains at 'very poor' level, CO & NO2 rise at several monitoring stations

New Delhi, Nov 14 There seems to be no let-up in the severity of the air pollution in the national capital as the AQI continued to be in "very poor" category on Tuesday evening.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 370 in the city.

While the Anand Vihar station was in the "severe" category with PM 10 at 413 and PM 2.5 at 371, in the "very poor" category, the carbon monoxide (CO) was at 116, under "moderate" category, while the NO2 was at 83, in the "satisfactory" level, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

At the Bawana station, PM 2.5 level reached 417, in the "severe" category and PM 10 at 267 was in the "poor" category, while the CO reached 85, in "satisfactory" levels and NO2 at 30, in the "good" category.

At the Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 10 reached 422, in the "severe" category while PM 2.5 was at 361, in "very poor", while CO was at 130 and NO2 was 63, at "satisfactory" levels.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 336 and PM 10 at 194, in the "moderate" category while the CO reached at 98, under "satisfactory" category.

At ITO station, the PM 2.5 was at 351, in the "very poor" category and PM 10 was at 221, under "poor" category.

The NO2 reached 242, under "poor" levels, while CO was at 132, in "moderate" levels. The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 442, under "severe" category, while PM 10 reached 472, also placing it under the same category. The carbon monoxide reached 122, in "moderate" levels and NO2 was at 18, in the "good" category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

