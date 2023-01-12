Delhi's AQI slightly improves, smog blanket prevails

New Delhi, Jan 12 The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital slightly improved on Thursday recorded at 335 under the "very poor" category, but a smog blanket continued to prevail over the city, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

In its latest forecast, the India Metrological Department (IMD) said that Delhi and its adjoining areas continued to witness severe cold wave conditions on Thursday morning.

The IMD predicted that a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog very is likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from January 14-17.

"Due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next five days. The dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 24 hours," the Department said.

The IMD has said that the cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan during January 15-17.

It also predicted isolated light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and adjoining area of West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

