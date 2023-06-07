Delhi's hit-and-run victim identified; accused arrested

New Delhi [India], June 7 : A youth who was mowed down in a hit-and-run case at Delhi's Indraprastha College (IP College) red light was identified and the bus driver who fled the scene has also been apprehended, said Delhi police on Tuesday.

The accident took place in the early hours of June 3 when the bus driver Firoz Khan turn towards Outer Ring Road near IP College's red light. The victim has been identified as Dhanvir Singh, 27, who was a citizen of Nepal, said Police.

Police said that On June 3 at about 05:30 AM, a PCR call regarding the accident at IP College red light was received in PS Civil Lines. The team reached the spot, where it was found that the injured was shifted to Shushruta Trauma Centre, Civil Lines where he was declared brought dead.

No eyewitness of the incident was found and the deceased did not have any identity proof. Subsequently, a case under sections 279/304-A of IPC was registered at Police Station Civil Lines and an investigation was taken up.

The above-mentioned team checked the CCTV footage near the place of occurrence. In CCTV footage it was seen a bus was coming from ISBT, Mori Gate side and turned towards Ring Road near IP College red light and hit the victim who was crossing the road on the zebra crossing, said the police.

In CCTV footage, it was found that after hitting the victim, the bus driver slowed down the bus for a moment and thereafter he suddenly sped up the bus and ran over the victim and fled the bus.

The team checked both the forward and backward routes of the bus through CCTV footage, but nothing fruitful was found in the forward movement.

So the backward movement of the bus was tracked through CCTV camera in which around 2 Kilometres back bus was seen at a Petrol Pump. The photo of the offender, as well as, the bus were extracted from the CCTV footage of HP Petrol Pump, Sam Nath Marg.

The offending bus number UP81CT-59XX was found on CCTV. One CCTV camera was also installed inside the bus. After the analysis of CCTV footage and discussion with the senior officers, section 304 IPC was also added in the present case.

After strenuous efforts by the police team, the relatives of the deceased were traced out and the deceased was identified as Dhanvir Singh, a resident of Village Bijul, Nepal, age-27 years, who was working as a delivery boy in a food canteen.

The bus driver was identified as Firoz Khan, a resident of Mohalla Danish Samdan, Amroha Uttar Pradesh, age-40 years who was arrested and the offending vehicle was seized in the case.

During interrogation, Firoz Khan disclosed that he has been working as a driver for three years. On the intervening night of June 3, he came from Dehradun, Uttrakhand and reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate early morning.

After dropping the passengers at ISBT Kashmere Gate, he was on the way to Jagatpur, Wazirabad through Mori Gate Ring Road and where he stopped at a Petrol Pump, near Permanand Hospital.

At about 05:30 AM, he was taking a turn towards Outer Ring Road near IP College's red light, meanwhile, one person was hit by his bus unfortunately, the police said.

