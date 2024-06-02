Delhi's Weather Update: Light Rain and Wind Predicted by Met Department

The Regional Meteorological Centre at New Delhi predicted light-intensity rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi and adjoining areas in the early hours of Sunday.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Ncr, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the met department said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier on Saturday night, the Met Office predicted a thunderstorm with moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and surrounding areas."Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours." RWFC New Delhi said in a post on 'X'.



The IMD on Saturday also issued an alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh), SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh), Rayalaseema and Yanam for five days, starting from June 1. "Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Kmph likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Hot, humid and discomfort weather is likely over SCAP on June 1, 2 and 4," IMD said in its bulletin. The weather office further said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Kmph likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on June 3 and 5."