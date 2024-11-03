Delhi's Yamuna River Continues to Struggle with Toxic Foam and High Pollution (Watch Video)

Delhi is currently facing a severe pollution crisis, particularly evident in the Yamuna River, where toxic foam has been observed floating in the Kalindi Kunj area. This foam is a direct consequence of the high levels of pollutants, especially phosphates and ammonia, which are prevalent due to untreated sewage and industrial discharge into the river.

Experts warn that exposure to this toxic foam can lead to various health problems. The froth contains harmful chemicals that can cause respiratory discomfort and skin irritations, particularly for individuals with pre-existing health conditions125. The Central Pollution Control Board has noted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has also deteriorated, further compounding public health concerns as it dropped to 'Poor' levels during this period

#WATCH | Delhi: Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as pollution level in the river continues to remain high.



(Drone visuals shot at 8:00 am) pic.twitter.com/SP2cJmZctF — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2024

Also Read: Deaths due to mango kernel porridge consumption: Odisha govt says food poisoning behind loss of lives

Despite these measures, significant challenges remain. The sheer volume of untreated sewage entering the river continues to overwhelm its natural purification capacity. Additionally, illegal constructions and industrial activities contribute heavily to pollution levels, complicating enforcement efforts34. Environmentalists emphasize that without addressing these systemic issues, restoration efforts may continue to fall short.