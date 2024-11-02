Deaths due to mango kernel porridge consumption: Odisha govt says food poisoning behind loss of lives

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 Amid the raging debate over the death of two tribal women following the alleged consumption of mango kernel porridge in Kandhamal, the Odisha government on Saturday clarified that food poisoning was the actual cause behind the unfortunate deaths.

It is pertinent here to mention that eight persons fell seriously ill after consuming mango kernel porridge and rice in Madipanka village in Daringbadi area of Kandhamal district on October 29.

As per reports, all the sick persons were later admitted to the Community Health Center at Brahmanigaon where a lady succumbed the next day on October 30. The doctors later referred the rest of the seven sick persons to the MKCG medical college and hospital at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Another affected woman also died midway while being shifted to the MKCG medical college and hospital. Meanwhile six others are currently undergoing treatment there.

After the incident came to fore, District Administration and Health Department officials immediately reached the village on November 1 and conducted an investigation into the matter.

"Reports affirm that both the infected and the dead had consumed 'Pakhaal' and mango kernel as their regular diet. They fell ill due to food poisoning and two of them died while undergoing treatment," clarified the state government on Saturday.

The state government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 30,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs10,000 to the persons undergoing treatment.

It further asserted that all the 69 families of the village, including the affected ones, are getting rice regularly under the National Food Security Act. The PDS rice has also been provided to all the beneficiaries in the village, including the affected families, up to September.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the state government over the incident, calling the incident shameful.

The Biju Janata Dal also alleged that the unfortunate deaths of the two women exposed the failed public distribution system in the state.

