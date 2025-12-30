Demand of Sanchi Milk has increased after collaboration with NDDB: MP Govt

Bhopal, Dec 30 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a State-level Steering Committee constituted under the agreement between the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Bhopal.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav stated that state's Sanchi brand should be expanded in every possible way through a coordinated activities across the state.

Yadav said that, considering the important role of milk production in increasing farmers’ income, activities should be carried out down to the village level with the objective of enhancing farmers’ skills and capacities to promote milk production.

"It is also necessary to ensure strong monitoring of the milk collection system. Milk procurement prices should be profitable for producers, transparency should be ensured in the procurement system, and dairy producers should receive their payments regularly within the stipulated time frame," the CM said in a statement.

It was informed in the meeting that after the NDDB assumed responsibility, demand of Sanchi milk brand has increased and there is demand from several places to start Sanchi dairies, the state government said in statement.

To digitise the entire dairy value chain in the state, a software has been implemented in the Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Bundelkhand, and Jabalpur milk unions. A mobile app system for milk collection has also been implemented through the Indore Milk Union, enabling immediate information on milk quantity, quality, and price.

"A 10-day roster has been fixed to ensure regular and timely payment of milk prices to milk producers. Milk procurement prices by milk unions have been increased by Rs 2.5 to Rs 8.50 per liter. So far, 1,241 new milk cooperative societies have been formed, and 635 inactive milk societies have been revived," it stated.

It was also informed that activities are being carried out with the targets of expanding dairy cooperative coverage to 26, 000 villages. "The process has been initiated to restart the Shivpuri dairy plant, which has been closed for the past two years," the government said.

