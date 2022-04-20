Demolition drive continues despite SC order

New Delhi, April 20 The anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area continued despite the Supreme Court's order to maintain the status quo.

The demolition drive is being carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers.

The demolition process was briefly halted for a period of 15-20 minutes after the Supreme Court order.

However, it yet again started demolishing another shop.

The police officials on the spot were tight-lipped and did not give details as to why the demolition drive is being continues despite the Apex Court's orders.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation officials said they have not received any written order.

"Until and unless we don't have written directions the process will continue," said the official.

Special Commissioner Police Dependra Pathak while speaking to said the police is only providing protection to the civic agency.

"Adequate security arrangements are in place," he added.

