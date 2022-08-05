'Demystifying the Dragon': Top Army brass discusses Chinese challenge on borders

Guwahati, Aug 5 Indian Army's Eastern Command chief Lt Gen R.P. Kalita re-emphasised on the need to be operationally prepared round the clock for any contingency developing along the northern borders as top brass and experts deliberated on the Chinese challenge.

Lt Gen Kalita, several other Army senior officers, experts and panelists, at a two-day seminar on the theme of 'Demystifying the Dragon' on Thursday and Friday, deliberated on the implications of India-China border related aspects and way ahead for Indian Armed Forces.

According to defence spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat, overall the seminar addressed critical issues at the operational and tactical level including security concerns, capability development measures and military modernisation in order to derive actionable strategies towards further augmenting India's security architecture along Northern borders.

The seminar-cum-panel discussion was organised by the Gajraj Corps, under the aegis of Eastern Army Command, at Tezpur.

The keynote address was delivered by 4 Corps GOC Lt Gen D.S. Rana, setting the ball rolling for the seminar, which included talks and discussions by eminent subject experts including senior level diplomats, academic and military dignitaries in three different sessions focusing on Sino-Indian Geo-Strategic Complexities, India-China Boundary Dispute and Border Management, and Chinese Military Reforms as a Driver in Realization of China's global dream.

The discussions were steered by eminent panelists like Ambassador Ashok Kantha, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh (retd), Lt Gen S.L. Narasimhan (retd) and Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd). The panelists provided a kaleidoscopic view of the contours of India's engagement with China, ongoing military modernisation and rise in Chinese global aspirations, the defence spokesman said.

The event was attended by over 200 officers of the Indian Armed Forces physically and many more on virtual platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor