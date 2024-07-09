Dengue Cases Surge in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Orders Mosquito Control Measures

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday that the state has recorded a total of 7,362 positive cases to date. He directed officials to intensify efforts in eliminating mosquito breeding sites and instructed hospitals to allocate 10 beds in a dedicated ward for dengue cases.

Dengue usually shows up when there's rain. 7,362 positive cases have been registered to date in the state this year of which 7 have succumbed to the disease. I have given instructions that the mosquito breeding sites must be eliminated. 10 beds in a ward must be allotted at every hospital separately for dengue cases, a task force must be formed in every district and mosquito net to be given to all slum residents for free," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said the need for officials to coordinate effectively for the government's programs to benefit the intended recipients. He highlighted recent efforts, stating, "We held meetings yesterday and today, aiming for quarterly meetings. Following the September 12-13, 2023 session, disruptions due to elections occurred, interrupting our schedule." Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of cohesive teamwork, urging, "Coordination is crucial to ensure inclusive participation and successful implementation of government initiatives."

