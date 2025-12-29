Dense Fog in Delhi Forces Diversion of Goa–Delhi Air India Express Flight to Ahmedabad

Due to dense fog , Delhi bound Air India Express flight from Goa was diverted to Ahmedabad. The flight was scheduled took off from Goa’s Mopa Airport at 11:55 PM and was reportedly land at Delhi's IGI Airport Terminal 1 at 2:35 AM.

According to ANI the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, agency further added that flight was not taken to Jaipur as it was already congested, as several flights had been diverted there due to foggy conditions.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning as several parts of the national capital woke up under a thick layer of smog, once again highlighting the city's persistent pollution woes. While Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered on the edge of the 'very poor' category, neighbouring Noida recorded 'severe' air quality, with the AQI touching 415.