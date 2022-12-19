Dense fog likely to continue for 4-5 days in north India

New Delhi, Dec 19 Dense fog, in the night and morning hours, is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days while cold wave conditions are expected to strike Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan till December 24, the IMD said on Monday.

"Following the light winds at lower tropospheric levels over the Indo-Gangetic plains and moisture, dense to very dense fog in is very likely to be in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 2 days," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

"Due to dry north/north westerly winds from the Himalayas, cold wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The weather department also said that some parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim may also experience dense fog during the next two days. Minimum temperatures are in the range of 2-4 degrees Celsius over Punjab and adjoining Haryana and north Rajasthan.

The IMD said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperature over the next 4-5 days.

