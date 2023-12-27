Dense fog to continue over northwest India for 3-4 days: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 27 The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest India for the next 3-4 days while light, isolated rainfall is likely over Northwest and Central India between December 31 to January 2.

The weather forecast agency said that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 7-10 degree Celsius over most parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan and 11-12 degree Celsius over most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and interior Odisha.

“These are 2-3 degree Celsius above normal over some parts of Punjab, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and over many parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and northeast India,” said the IMD.

According to the IMD, at 8:30 a.m on Wednesday dense to very dense fog was reported in most parts of Delhi, Punjab, many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir, northwest Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

At Delhi’s Palam and Ayanagar area, visibility was at 25 metres, at Safdarjung it was at 50 metres and at the Ridge it was 200 metres.

In Punjab’s Bathinda the visibility was zero, while in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala it was 25 metres, in Haryana’s Hisar, Bhiwani and Karnal, the visibility dropped to 25 metres while in Ambala it was 50 metres.

In western Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and Bareilly the visibility was zero while in Meerut it was 50 metres. Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Varanasi recorded visibility at 25 metres.

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during night/morning hours in many parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till Friday morning and in some parts for subsequent three days.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue in some parts of Uttar Pradesh until Friday morning and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent three days. Dense Fog conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Odisha on Thursday morning; over north Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh during the morning hours on Thursday and Friday and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during morning hours of Thursday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

The IMD also predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from Saturday.

“Under its influence and its interaction with lower-level easterly winds, light, isolated rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha from Sunday to January 2,” said the IMD.

“Under the influence of a fresh easterly wave, a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala from Saturday to January 2. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over south Tamil Nadu on Saturday and Sunday,” the IMD added.

