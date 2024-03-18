Depressed over sister's death, woman commits suicide

Gurugram, March 18 A 27-year-old woman, who was suffering from depression, has committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a high-rise residential building in the Sector 65 area here, the police said.

It is being said that the woman was depressed over the passing away of her sister who also fell to death in 2020 in the Sector 62 area of Gurugram.

The woman jumped to death at around 3.15 p.m. on March 16, the police said on Sunday.

"The woman, a native of Rajasthan, was residing with her family in a high-rise society in Sector 65 of Gurugram. Her sister's death had caused her a lot of trauma, and she never recovered from it. No suicide note was recovered from the spot," Sanjeev Kumar, the investigation officer of the case, told IANS.

Police said they have registered an accidental death report in the case and suspect no foul play.

