Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during the past six hours and is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region by evening.

"The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 05 kmph and lay centered at 23:30 hours IST of 9th May 2023 over the same region near latitude 8.5°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1460 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1340 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)", an official statement said.

The bulletin also informed that the movement of the depression is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region around the 10th May evening. Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by the 11th May morning and very severe cyclonic storm by 11th May mid-night over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal," the statement said.

It further also mentioned that on May 14, the depression is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar).

"Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of 14th May 2023," added the statement.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the state government is equipped to handle the situation.

"No need to fear the cyclone. If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas as the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and then Myanmar," CM Banerjee said.

