Dera Baba Nanak By-Election 2024: Clashes Between AAP and Congress Workers Reported at Dera Pathana Polling Booth in Gurdaspur

A clash broke out between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at the polling station of Dera Pathana village in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Wednesday, November 20. Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present at the spot.

Voting for the Dera Baba Nanak by-polls began at 7 am on Wednesday. Congress MP Randhawa and AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa made serious allegations against each other, due to which a fight broke out between workers of two political parties.

Dera Baba Nanak, Punjab: Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa says, "I won’t come here. If I get beaten up, the police will arrest me. I don't want to go outside. I came here on my own, and I can leave if I want to. I will stay here.If they arrest me, ask the gangsters. They… pic.twitter.com/XXOAQXsPk4 — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2024

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar By-Election: Clash Between Two Parties Reported in Meerapur During Polling.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and over 100 police personnel deployed at the voting booth in the area. Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "I won’t come here. If I get beaten up, the police will arrest me. I don't want to go outside. I came here on my own, and I can leave if I want to. I will stay here. If they arrest me, ask the gangsters. They have been arrested, but the DSP is not going inside the house. The car is parked outside, and they didn’t arrest him. I don’t know how many people are inside the front door..."

#WATCH | Gurdaspur, Punjab: Clash broke out between Congress and AAP workers at the polling booth of village Dera Pathana. Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also present at the spot.



Voting was going on in Punjab's Dera Baba Nanak by-elections. pic.twitter.com/u6bLZhKwM0 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

"My appeal to the voters is to come out and cast their votes peacefully. In Dera Baba Nanak, some goons wanted to capture the booth and create issues and one of them was arrested. It is a very unfortunate incident. One should conduct the elections in a better manner and stay united and vote for Congress party and put an end to this hooliganism," said Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

AAP candidate from Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, cast his vote along with his family said, "Voting is taking place peacefully in Dera Baba Nanak..."