Muzaffarnagar By-Election: Clash Between Two Parties Reported in Meerapur During Polling (Watch Video)

Polling on 9 seats started at 7 am at various voting stations in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday, November 20. After clashes and sloganeering by the leaders of different political parties. According to the local police, a clash erupted between two political parties near the village Kakaroli during the Meerapur assembly by-election.

The incident occurred in the Kakaroli area police station during the voting for Meerapur polls. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and removed everyone using force.

Clash Between Two Parties in Meerapur Assembly By-Polls

"During the Meerapur assembly by-election, there was a clash between two parties near village Kakaroli of police station area Kakaroli. Police reached the spot immediately and removed everyone using force. Peace is maintained at the spot and voting is going on in a free and fair manner," said Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Singh.

Stone Pelting in Meerapur

In Uttar Pradesh, by-elections are being held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki. This time, over 90 candidates are in the fray for these seats, with a maximum of 14 in Ghaziabad.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won the Meerapur seat, which is now an ally of the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has fielded a candidate in Meerapur, while the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) of Chandrashekhar Azad is also contesting this seat.