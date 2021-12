Derogatory word used by me referred to my own community, not pandits: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday clarified that the derogatory word used by him referred to his own community and not pandits.

Manjhi told reporters here in Patna, "I used the derogatory word for our community, not for pandits. If a misunderstanding has happened, then I apologize for that."

He added, "I have told members of my community that today crores of rupees are spent in the name of faith but poor people's welfare is not taking place. Earlier Scheduled Caste people did not believe in 'puja' but now a pandit comes to their house, refuses to eat but takes money."

( With inputs from ANI )

