Design of Vande Bharat trains better than aeroplane: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the designs of Vande Bharat trains are better than that of an aeroplane and it can provide the most comfortable travelling experience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually flagged off the latest Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam. This is the eighth such train to be launched by the Indian Railways.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present in person at Secunderabad railway station, on Platform No 10 from where the train departed.

"On the pious occasion of Makar Sankranti, PM Modi gave the present of Vande Bharat to all the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for this," Vaishnaw told ANI.

Addressing the gathering, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said, "Vande Bharat is an outstanding train. It can travel 0-100 km in 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world take 54 to 60 seconds. The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience."

He said the development of the nation and the Railways is above politics.

"PM Modi is giving Telangana Rs 3,500 crore. We must use this opportunity and develop railways in Telangana in the best possible way," Vaishnaw said.

He said the Secunderabad station would be developed into a world-class station.

"PM Modi has sanctioned Rs 720 crore for this station along with that 35 other stations in Telangana will be developed," added the Railway Minister.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, is the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. Railways said that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

( With inputs from ANI )

