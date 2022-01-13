Despite Covid surge in Delhi, hospital admissions are stable: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi, Jan 13 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that although the Covid-19 cases in the national capital are rapidly rising, the hospitalisation rate due to infection has remained stable.

Jain emphasized that the hospital admission rate is the same for the last four days which indicates that the cases will start declining soon in Delhi.

Underlining that there is no plan for lockdown, the health minister said that around 27,500 cases are expected by Thursday evening. However, the rate of hospital admissions among Covid patients is stagnant for the last 4 days, he said, adding that the bed occupancy stands at 15 per cent in Delhi.

While addressing the media, on the recent surge in Covid related deaths in the capital city, he said that a death audit committee met on Wednesday and found that the fatalities have mostly occurred among those with comorbidities.

Delhi has recorded 133 Covid fatalities in the past 12 days. The national capital also reported 40 deaths on Wednesday along with 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise, so far.

The Covid infection rate jumped to 26.22 per cent, highest after May 5 when infection rate was at 26.36. The active Covid cases have also climbed to 87,445, highest since May 8. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 87,907 active Covid cases on May 8.

