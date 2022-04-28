Despite rise in Covid cases, Delhi Health Minister claims decrease in infection severity

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, the Delhi Health Minister Dr Satyendra Jain, on Wednesday, assured that the severity of COVID-19 cases has remarkably reduced and the government is prepared with enough number hospital beds.

"There are around 5,000 active COVID cases in Delhi, but hospital admissions are very few, as the entire population of Delhi is vaccinated and the severity of the infection is also going down as most of the people were already infected with itJain toldafter his visit to the kins of two deceased corona warriors.

"We have 10,000 beds in Delhi, of which only 100 of them are occupied. If needed, we will increase the number of beds," he added.

Talking about the severity amongst children in Delhi, he said, "on the grounds of regularly conducted sero-surveys, we found that the possibility of infection in children is similar to that of adults, but considering its severity, the need for hospital admission is very less."

He also said that the preparation for administering the Booster Dose to Delhiites is being underway.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Monday, the national capital logged 1,204 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of active cases in the national capital to 4,508.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor