Determined to provide an investment-friendly environment in HP: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the industries play an important contribution in building an advanced Himachal Pradesh and the state government is determined to provide better facilities to the industry and also to address their problems quickly.

He said that procedures are being simplified to establish industries in the state and to attract maximum investment.

He further added that the government is taking concrete steps to ensure time-bound approvals related to section 118 for the industries. "For this, an Investment Bureau is also being set up, through which all approvals for investment will be obtained in one place," Sukhu said.

He presided over the Annual Convention of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Himachal Pradesh-2022-23 and the convention was organized on the theme of the next five years' development agenda for Himachal Pradesh.

He said that Himachal was discussed while facilitating investment, employment generation and speeding up development. He said the government wants to promote the industries and support them.

He also said that no harassment will be done and if any political leader or officials calls for extortion they can directly call the Chief Minister.

"With the passage of time, the decisions need to be taken accordingly, I assure an investment-friendly environment to the industry. No exploitation will be done to the investors. I will ensure to speed up the files of the industry in a single go. If any political leader or officer calls for any extortion or any call from my office you need not bother. You can call directly to me or to the Industry minister. We want to grow the industry and want to support you," said the chief minister.

The Chief Minister said that with positive cooperation both government and industry will work for the development of the nation and state.

"We don't want to harass you, I would say Aao, Kamao and Himachal ko Khilao (Come learn and serve the state) if you take one step forward we shall take two more steps further. We can't move forward in a conservative manner, there is an age of computation. We want to welcome the investors and a mechanism will be developed. Certainly, the issue will be resolved," said the chief minister.

He said the government wants to promote tourism and other industrial areas in the state.

"We have never kept a big budget in the field of tourism, if we want the tourists to stay for longer days we need to develop the state. We are developing transportation and want to make accessibility easy; all districts will be connected with heliports within a year. We shall complete the land acquisition for the Airport at Kangara. We will have to understand the field of tourism; we want to promote Kangra as the tourism capital of the state. We also want to promote the IT sector, water sports and adventure sector, pong reservoir, is being converted into water tourism destination. Theme parks, Golf courses are being developed in days to come we are moving for the green hydrogen we are promoting electrical vehicles 2500 electric buses will be introduced in three years . We are developing green cooridoorsoon," said Sukhu.

He said that 24-hour electricity is being made available to industries in the state at minimum rates. He urged that the establishment of industries in the state should also be time-bound so that the industry and the people of the state and the region can get their benefits soon. He said that the industry should work with an open mind.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with industrialists regarding various matters related to Section 118 and issued instructions for their disposal on the spot.

On being asked about the Union Minister said that Rahul Gandhi is tarnishing the image of india while outside India Sukhu said that it is not good to say so as he is the one who belongs to a family who has made sacrifices for the nation and he has joined people across the country for national integrity and Unit.

( With inputs from ANI )

