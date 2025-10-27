Devotees across Bihar offer ‘Arghya’ to the setting sun on third day of Chhath

Patna, Oct 27 On the third day of Chhath, the festival of faith and devotion, devotees across Patna and the entire state of Bihar offered Arghya (offerings) to the setting sun on Monday evening.

A wave of spiritual fervour swept through the ghats, ponds, and rooftops as lakhs of devotees prayed to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya for peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his family, performed the Arghya ritual at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg, and prayed for the progress and well-being of Bihar.

“May the state continue to prosper, and may peace and happiness prevail,” he said after the offering.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered at various Ganga ghats in Patna, including Collectorate Ghat, NIT Ghat, and Digha Ghat, as well as at numerous artificial ponds created in parks and residential areas across the city.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion, with the echoes of folk songs and the fragrance of incense marking the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with BJP MLC Sanjay Mayukh, also offered Arghya to the setting sun.

Minister Nitin Nabin and Union Minister and president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan performed Chhath rituals with their families at their residences and party office, respectively.

Ashok Choudhary’s wife, who observes the Chhath vrat (fast), offered Arghya to the sun alongside her family.

Similar scenes of devotion were witnessed across Bihar — from Patna to Arwal, Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur.

In Deo, Aurangabad, also known as Suryanagari (City of the Sun), thousands of devotees took a dip in the holy Suryakund (Sun Pond) and offered prayers to the Sun God.

The Deo Surya Temple was illuminated with lamps and lights as chants of “Chhathi Maiya ke Jai” filled the air.

According to local belief, those who perform Chhath Puja at Deo with a pure heart have their wishes fulfilled, attracting devotees from across Bihar and neighbouring states.

In Arwal, a large crowd gathered at the historic Madhushravan Chhath Ghat, where extensive arrangements were made by the district administration in coordination with local committees.

Magistrates, police officers, and security personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and ensure safety.

Monday marked the third day of the festival, known for offering Arghya to the setting sun.

On the first day, devotees observed Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on the second day, after which a 36-hour waterless fast began.

The Chhath Mahaparv will conclude on Tuesday morning (October 28), when devotees will offer Arghya to the rising sun and break their fast (Paran), marking the completion of the four-day festival.

