DGCA asks aircraft operators to frame SOP for commercial flights with "no destination alternate"

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all aircraft operators to frame Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for commercial flight operations to ensure safe flight procedures with no alternative destination.

The circular issued by DGCA on February 20 said that the operators shall establish aerodrome-wise standard operating procedures and provide guidance to flight operations personnel to ensure safe flight procedures with no destination alternate and have the same approved by DGCA.

It further reads that in a rapidly changing global economy, the international air transport industry must continuously adapt to new trends and increasingly competitive market conditions.

"While technological improvements in aviation continue to increase reliability and predictability, economic and environmental concerns will continue to compel operators to use fuel more efficiently. Consequently, all operators, including those leveraging existing technologies and those investing in new technologies to meet operational challenges, should be afforded the opportunity to receive a return on their investments," the circular from DGCA read.

"This circular aims to provide extended guidance material necessary to support the implementation of policy to operate flights with no destination alternate in compliance with CAR Section 8 Series O Part II," it read further.

DGCA has suggested certain guidelines to formulate SOP for flights with No Destination Alternate, it says that the operators shall establish a laid down procedure for each aerodrome as approved by DGCA in order to undertake flights with No Destination Alternate.

DGCA in the circular also said that the procedure is only applicable to destinations with more than one independent runway.

"At least one runway should be available with an instrument approach procedure. Change over time from the primary runway to the secondary runway should be specified by the airport operator. The operator should have signed MoU with each aerodrome where they intend to undertake a flight with No Destination Alternate. All the possible non-normal scenarios and contingency plans shall be discussed at the organizational level and shall be shared with the personals involved. All the personnel involved shall be trained prior to undertake flight operations with No Destination Alternate (NDA)," it read.

"Operators involved in Ultra long-range (ULR) flight operations may look into No Destination Alternate in conjunction with re-clearance flight planning in order to undertake flight operations with NDA flight. Also, necessary approval shall be taken from the local regulator along with each aerodrome. The decision to commence or continue the flight with "No Destination Alternate" lies entirely with the Pilot In Command (PIC). If circumstances so dictate, the flight will be dispatched with a Destination Alternate," it read further.

( With inputs from ANI )

