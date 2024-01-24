DGCA Fines Air India Rs 1.10 Crore for Safety Violations on Long-Range Flights
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2024 01:10 PM2024-01-24T13:10:32+5:302024-01-24T13:11:07+5:30
India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has slapped Air India with a hefty Rs 1.10 crore (approximately $1.32 million) fine for violating safety regulations on certain long-range flights over challenging terrain. reported by ANI.
