DGFT hosts outreach programme on India–UK trade pact, highlights MSME opportunities

New Delhi, Sep 29 The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an authority under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Monday hosted an outreach programme on the recently concluded India–UK comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA).

Chairing the programme at Bharat Mandapam here, Ajay Bhadoo, director general of foreign trade and additional secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, underlined the strategic significance of CETA in expanding India’s footprint in the UK market.

He highlighted tariff concessions, simplified market access provisions, and the scope for Indian MSMEs to integrate more strongly with global value chains.

Adding the UK government’s perspective, Anna Shotbolt, deputy trade commissioner, South Asia, British High Commission in India, described the agreement as a “milestone in bilateral trade ties” and encouraged Indian exporters to align with sustainability and quality standards to capture premium segments of the UK market.

The event placed strong emphasis on sectoral perspectives through active participation from India’s leading export promotion councils.

From the manufacturing and creative sectors, EPC leaders drew attention to their industries’ strengths.

Vice chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Shaunak Parikh, spoke about positioning India’s gems and jewellery in the UK’s luxury retail landscape, while additional executive director, export promotional council for handicraft (EPCH), Rajesh Rawat, highlighted how handicrafts and carpets can carve out niche spaces in premium UK markets.

Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev, highlighted the growing demand for Indian agriculture and processed food products in the UK, noting that CETA provides a gateway for India to tap into niche categories such as ethnic foods, organic produce, and ready-to-eat products.

Further, Director General, FIEO, Ajay Sahai, stressed the importance of multi-sector opportunities, urging exporters to look beyond traditional markets and adopt digital tools to reach UK buyers more efficiently.

The dialogue was further enriched by buyers’ perspectives, with General Secretary, Buying Agents Association, Anchal Kansal, stressing the importance of supply chain transparency and timely delivery in sustaining trust with UK buyers.

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and HSBC also shared their views on fostering industry collaborations and building resilient supply chains to deepen India–UK trade.

The programme concluded with an interactive question and answer (Q&A) session with exporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor