Dhanbad School Principal Asks Girl Students To Remove Shirts and Sent Them Home in Just Blazers

Concerned and anger erupted among parents after the principal of a private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad allegedly asked female students to remove their shirts and go home only on blazers. According to the reports, around 80 class 10th student were sent back home without shirts over which messages were written while celebrating 'Pen Day' on the last day of their school on Thursday.

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: A school principal forced female students to remove their shirts and sent them home in just blazers after getting upset over a minor issue. Parents have filed a complaint, demanding strict action from the Deputy Commissioner



A parent says, "...Schools are… pic.twitter.com/7mWUbCaW4D — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

After receiving the complaints from students' parents, deputy commissioner Madhvi Mishra on Saturday formed a five-member committee of officials to probe the incident. A parent, while speaking to the news agency IANS, said, "Schools are meant to educate, not to humiliate students... The incident occurred in an open ground, not in a washroom or room."

Also Read | Nagpur: Kangana Ranaut Claims Surveys Show People Are Becoming Unhealthy (Watch Video).

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra says, "We have taken cognizance of the issue, we spoke with the guardians and some students. The district administration is treating this matter seriously. A fact-finding committee has been formed, which will visit the school… pic.twitter.com/T0E6zHUKwe — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra said, "We have taken cognizance of the issue, we spoke with the guardians and some students. The district administration is treating this matter seriously. A fact-finding committee has been formed, which will visit the school to investigate the incident..."

The principal of the school denied the allegations by students that she asked them to take off their shirts before going home. The Jharia MLA Ragini Singh took the matter to the school management on Saturday.