Dharmendra Pradhan calls for wider participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, 2022

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister conceptualized an interactive programme - 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in which students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order "to celebrate life as an Utsav".

An official release said the event has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

It said the format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ on various topics from December 28 to January 20, 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition. Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from 28th December 2021 till 20th January 2022.

Themes for students: Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, Self-reliant School for Self-reliant India, Clean India, Green India, Digital Collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation and climate change resilienceThemes for Teachers: National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat, the COVID-19 Pandemic: opportunities and challengesThemes for Parents: Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao, Local to Global - Vocal for Local, Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning.

About 2050 participants selected through competitions on MyGov will be presented with a certificate of appreciation from Director, NCERT and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister. "There is enthusiastic participation of students, teachers and parents from all over the country," the release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor