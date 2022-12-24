Dharmendra Pradhan presents book titled 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to PM Modi

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday presented a book titled 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book was presented in the presence of ministers of state for Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Subhas Sarkar, chairman and member secretary, ICHR, Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar and Prof. Umesh Ashok Kadam, as per an official statement.

The book, published by the ICHR, is an evidence-based account of the origin of democracy in India, stated an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the book, the hard work put into it and the intellectual endeavour of the ICHR. He further wished the Member Secretary and Chairman, ICHR for their future academic endeavours.

Pradhan said, "The democratic spirit and ethos have been ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation. The book published by ICHR is an evidence-based account of the origins and ideals of Indian democracy."

The book talks about India's democratic traditions that not only changed the destiny of the Indian subcontinent but also inspired many countries across the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

