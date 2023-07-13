DHCBA expresses concern over SC Collegium recommendations over transfer of Delhi HC Judge

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Thursday expressed its serious concern about the recommendation of the collegium of the Supreme Court of India in terms of which the proposal has been made to transfer the Justice Gaurang Kanth, Judge in Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court.

Delhi High Court Bar Association unanimously resolves to request its members to abstain from work on Monday, i.e. July 17, 2023 as a token of protest as the said transfer is a rarest of rare case.

"Members are requested to co-operate," resoultion said.

DHCBA passed a resolution in this regrads and strongly resents the said recommendation.

Needless to say that such transfer would adversely effect the dispensation of justice on account of consequent reduction of the existing strength of Judges, stated the DHCBA resolution.

It is a matter of regret that while no attention is being paid by all concerned regarding the process of filling up of the existing vacancies in the Delhi High Court, yet the transfer of sitting Judge is being made thereby further reducing the existing strength of Judges in Delhi High Court, resolution said.

Delhi High Court Bar Association requested the collegium of the Supreme Court to kindly revisit the aforesaid recommendation.

The copy of resolution is also sent to the Central Government thereby requesting them to not to act on the said recommendation and instead call upon the collegium to re-consider the aforesaid decision.

Advocate Amit Sahni, Lawyer and Activist said, "Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Talwant Singh have recently retired. Justice Najmi Wajiri is retiring on July 14, 2023 and considering this, transfer of both Justice Gaurang Kanth to Kolkata High Court and Justice Siddharth Mridul to Manipur High Court as Chief Justice requires reconsideration."

"The collegium of Supreme Court should have taken note of shortage of Judges in Delhi High Court and such decision should have been avoided for 6 months or till the appointment of new Judges in Delhi High Court," said Advocate Amit Sahni.

