Dhinakaran objects to TN govt move to bring Kallar schools under School Education Dept

Chennai, May 2 AMMK General Secretary and NDA candidate for Theni Lok Sabha seat T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday opposed the move of the Tamil Nadu government to bring Kallar reclamation schools under the School Education Department.

In a social media post, he said that the state's 2023-24 budget had said that the Kallar reclamation schools would come under the Directorate of School Education department, and the denotified communities had already appealed to the state government to stop the move.

The AMMK leader expressed concern that taking over of the Kallar reclamation schools by the School Education Department would lead to the loss of concessions enjoyed at present by nearly 30,000 students in 298 such schools, and called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that these schools continue to function under the jurisdiction of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Department.

