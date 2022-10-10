Did you Know? Late Mulayam Singh Yadav was was a 10-time MLA and 7-time MP

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away today at a Gurugram hospital after prolonged illness. The 82-year-old had been hospitalised since August. Yadav spawned UP's most prominent political clan. He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP seven times.

He also served as the defence minister, and thrice as the UP CM. He even appeared to have a shot at the prime minister’s post briefly. Since a bitter rift between his brother Shivpal Yadav and his son divided his Samajwadi Party in 2017, he largely remained away from the limelight. Although he was not in good health for the past few years, he remained an elected MP from the state.