Dilli Haat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Popular Market, 26 Shops Gutted (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at the iconic Dilli Haat market in INA, South Delhi, on Wednesday night. causing significant damage to several shops and food stalls. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 8.55 pm and immediately dispatched 13 fire engines to the scene. Firefighters worked quickly to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are conducting an investigation to assess the damage and review fire safety measures. “We received a call regarding the fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and deployed 13 fire engines. Further operations are underway,” a fire official said. Dilli Haat is a popular marketplace known for its art and craft items and food plaza. While no casualties have been reported, several vendors have suffered significant losses.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in Dilli Haat. Fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/I3iHX10fLI — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in Dilli Haat this evening. Fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/t3CTW0cXht — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Delhi Minister for Art, Culture, and Language, Kapil Mishra, addressed the incident, saying, "As soon as I came to know about the incident of fire, I reached here. About 26 shops have been completely gutted by the fire. Artisans and those who run these shops have suffered losses. I have told my officers to assess the loss. But I would like to say that we won't let any artisan suffer any loss. Government stands with them. The cause of the fire will be investigated. Compensation for the loss of shops will be given. This is our responsibility. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will take up this responsibility."

#WATCH | On fire at Dilli Haat, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra says, "As soon as I came to know about the incident of fire, I reached here...About 26 shops have been completely gutted by the fire. Artisans and those who run these shops have suffered losses. I have told my officers… pic.twitter.com/LUzJa5lNEU — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the fire as unfortunate and assured that authorities are monitoring the situation. “The team of firefighters has brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring all necessary assistance to those affected,” she said in a post on X.