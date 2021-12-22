Dimple Yadav tests positive for COVID-19
By ANI | Published: December 22, 2021 08:27 PM2021-12-22T20:27:56+5:302021-12-22T20:35:02+5:30
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, the wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said she is fully vaccinated and is asymptomatic.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For my and others safety, I have isolated myself. All those who have met me recently are requested to get tested soon," she said.
