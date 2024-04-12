Dimple Yadav’s daughter begins campaigning for her in Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), April 12 While SP President Akhilesh Yadav is busy campaigning for his party in the state, Dimple Yadav, who is contesting the Mainpuri seat, has found a new companion – her elder daughter Aditi.

Aditi who is studying in London, was seen accompanying her mother in the Mainpuri constituency last month, is now campaigning for her Dimple Yadav.

She is actively following her mother’s campaign in Mainpuri and even asks voters to support Dimple.

While her mother is delivering speeches, Aditi sits quietly on the stage, observing the atmosphere around her.

Aditi is also active on social media. She has 405k followers on Instagram, while on X she has 317.1k followers.

When a newsperson asked Dimple whether Aditi was planning to join politics, Dimple said: “She is here for her holiday and children must learn and experience everything in life. She is aware of what is happening around her and I am happy.”

Dimple is seeking her second consecutive term from Mainpuri which was a seat held by her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

She is pitted against UP minister Jaiveer Singh of BJP and Gulshan Shakya of BSP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor