Disaster victims have the first right on state’s treasury: Nitish Kumar

Patna, May 20 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the state's preparedness for potential flood and drought situations ahead of the monsoon season.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to relief and rehabilitation, the Chief Minister said, “Disaster victims have the first right on the state treasury.”

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar directed officials across all departments to remain fully alert and proactive.

He highlighted that since the formation of his government in November 2005, significant strides have been made in disaster management, contrasting the situation with the lack of preparedness seen prior to that.

Recalling past major calamities, he cited the 2007 flood, which impacted over 2.5 crore people across 22 districts, and the 2008 Kosi tragedy, which affected 34 lakh people in Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnea, and Araria districts.

He said large-scale relief efforts were carried out during these disasters, including taking financial aid from the World Bank to support rehabilitation.

Nitish Kumar noted that ex-gratia grants for flood-affected families were introduced in 2016 with a provision of Rs 6,000 per family, which was increased to Rs 7,000 in 2023.

In cases of death due to natural calamities, the government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation to the next of kin.

The Chief Minister issued clear instructions to complete flood and drought preparedness by the end of May and ensure the timely repair of damaged roads and the strengthening of river embankments.

He directed officials to make adequate medical facilities, clean drinking water, and food supplies in the affected areas.

He also said that the authority should make advance arrangements to assist farmers facing crop loss due to flood or drought, conduct on-ground assessments by District Magistrates, engage directly with local residents to solve issues, and continuously monitor all disaster-related arrangements through the Disaster Management Department.

He also emphasised the importance of aerial surveys and direct visits during disasters to assess ground realities and ensure swift responses.

“In the wake of changing climate patterns, we must remain vigilant. If every official fulfils their responsibility with dedication, we can significantly ease the suffering of the people during any disaster,” he concluded.

